ANC details mourning programme for late Edna Molewa

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s 10 days of mourning for the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa will officially commence on Friday.

Molewa passed away on Saturday in a hospital in Pretoria after suffering from a short illness.

The ANC's Ace Magashule outlined the details at an unveiling of a renovated house for the late Stompie Seipei's family in Parys in Free State on Wednesday.

The ANC's Pule Mabe says they have planned ceremonies around the country with the first one starting at the Saint George's Hotel in Pretoria.

“An NEC memorial service that will be held this Friday at 3pm at the Saint George’s Hotel and Conference Centre. The significant part of the Friday programme is that the seat that comrade Edna had occupied in the NEC remains unoccupied.”

