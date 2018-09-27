ANC details mourning programme for late Edna Molewa
The African National Congress (ANC)'s 10 days of mourning for the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa will officially commence on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s 10 days of mourning for the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa will officially commence on Friday.
Molewa passed away on Saturday in a hospital in Pretoria after suffering from a short illness.
The ANC's Ace Magashule outlined the details at an unveiling of a renovated house for the late Stompie Seipei's family in Parys in Free State on Wednesday.
The ANC's Pule Mabe says they have planned ceremonies around the country with the first one starting at the Saint George's Hotel in Pretoria.
“An NEC memorial service that will be held this Friday at 3pm at the Saint George’s Hotel and Conference Centre. The significant part of the Friday programme is that the seat that comrade Edna had occupied in the NEC remains unoccupied.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Mkhwebane probing corruption allegations against Zweli Mkhize
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
ANC to make another bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Msimanga
-
[LISTEN] ANC's Pallo Jordan: Mbeki's land document unfortunate
-
State capture inquiry: 'Jacob Zuma didn't believe he'd be implicated'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.