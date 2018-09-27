AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic

The upcoming fuel hike is expected to be the highest single increase South Africa has ever experienced.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) says next month's predicted petrol price increase will be catastrophic for road users.

The cost of petrol has increased every month since April.

The AA's Layton Beard said: “The fuel increases for October appear to be catastrophic, with the rand and oil contributing equally to the rises. We are predicting that petrol is going to rise by R1.01 a litre. Diesel will increase by a massive R1.24 and illuminating paraffin by R1.05.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)