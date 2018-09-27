4 arrested after 2 men beaten to death in King William's Town

-
[WATCH LIVE] Edna Molewa's memorial serviceLocal
-
4 arrested after 2 men beaten to death in King William's TownLocal
-
New Mining Charter requirements to require absolute compliance – MantasheBusiness
-
[UPDATE] Bellville taxi rank reopened following shootings, dispute over routesLocal
-
Cosby's appeal likely to focus on parade of accusers at his second trialWorld
-
No secret ballot for no-confidence vote against Tshwane Mayor Solly MsimangaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH LIVE] Edna Molewa's memorial serviceLocal
-
4 arrested after 2 men beaten to death in King William's TownLocal
-
New Mining Charter requirements to require absolute compliance – MantasheBusiness
-
[UPDATE] Bellville taxi rank reopened following shootings, dispute over routesLocal
-
No secret ballot for no-confidence vote against Tshwane Mayor Solly MsimangaPolitics
-
Richmond pupil stabbed to death allegedly by classmateLocal
Popular Topics
-
Boks make injury enforced changes for Wallabies TestSport
-
McCarthy: Slim chance of Rantie cameo in MTN8 finalSport
-
Williams returns as All Blacks make seven changes for PumasSport
-
Van Zyl eyes success in Durban 10km after victory in Cape Town & JoburgSport
-
Barcelona and Real Madrid suffer humbling lossesSport
-
Rahm feeling electric for Ryder Cup debutSport
Popular Topics
-
McDonald's says classic burgers no longer have artificial ingredientsLifestyle
-
Duchess of Cambridge to return to work in OctoberLifestyle
-
‘Star Wars’ fans promised up-close look at Vader in virtual realityLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 26 September 2018Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] A South African exclusive: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-doorLifestyle
-
Dame Judi Dench defends Kevin SpaceyLifestyle
-
Sudan reports outbreak of mosquito-borne disease in eastern stateAfrica
-
Bill Cosby’s fall from graceLifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan makes first royal solo outing for art exhibitionLifestyle
-
No secret ballot for no-confidence vote against Tshwane Mayor Solly MsimangaPolitics
-
Gupta leaks hard drives should be admitted as evidence - PretoriusPolitics
-
ANC wants secret ballot in no-confidence motion against MsimangaPolitics
-
Mayco member JP Smith: Cele has no solutions on crime in CTPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: No animosity with Trump over SA land reform policyPolitics
-
DA wants Parly probe into staffer's death made publicPolitics
-
[OPINION] An imperfect U.N. is still the world’s best hopeOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] What it will take to complete Cape Town’s unfinished freeways?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Lifting the lid on the black box of informal trade in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA frees cannabis from colonial and apartheid pastOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why do so many people fall for fake profiles online?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Empowering women at centre of controlling population growth in AfricaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
SAA dismisses claims of liquidation, disposing of assetsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Internet scams targeting vulnerable South AfricansBusiness
-
Nugent inquiry: Luther Lebelo denies knowledge of FIC report on Jonas MakwakwaLocal
-
Mantashe: New Mining Charter will boost economic growthBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Big 5 reasons why SA keeps shedding jobsBusiness
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophicBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
4 arrested after 2 men beaten to death in King William's Town
Police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa says investigators are probing the motive for the killing and has urged residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested four suspects in connection with a double murder in King William's Town.
The youngest suspect is just 15 years old.
Police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa says the four were apprehended earlier this week after community members beat two young males - aged 24 and 29 years - to death in the Ezintenteni village.
Both victims died on the scene.
Mawisa says investigators are probing the motive for the killing and has urged residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros21 hours ago
-
No secret ballot for no-confidence vote against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga2 hours ago
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic4 hours ago
-
NDPP ordered to determine if Bathabile Dlamini to face prosecution for perjury5 hours ago
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)22 hours ago
-
Man accused of raping child (7) may face more chargesone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.