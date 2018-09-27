4 arrested after 2 men beaten to death in King William's Town

Police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa says investigators are probing the motive for the killing and has urged residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested four suspects in connection with a double murder in King William's Town.

The youngest suspect is just 15 years old.

Police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa says the four were apprehended earlier this week after community members beat two young males - aged 24 and 29 years - to death in the Ezintenteni village.

Both victims died on the scene.

Mawisa says investigators are probing the motive for the killing and has urged residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)