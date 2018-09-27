2 women injured in Booysens suspected gas explosion

Emergency services arrived on the scene earlier and found the women lying on the ground with serious burns.

JOHANNESBURG - Two women, believed to be in their 20s, have been critically injured following a suspected gas explosion at a mobile fast food container in Booysens.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: “The patients were treated for their injuries, provided with advanced life support interventions, and were thereafter transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further treatment.”

Details surrounding the incident are not yet known but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)