[WATCH] Will Smith feels 'absolute terror' in Grand Canyon bungee jump

The 'Men in Black' star leapt from a helicopter and bounced head first between the steep sides of a gorge at the Grand Canyon in Arizona in a jump streamed live on YouTube.

US Actor Will Smith marked his 50th birthday by bungee jumping into the Grand Canyon on 25 September 2018. Picture: screengrab via youtube.com
US Actor Will Smith marked his 50th birthday by bungee jumping into the Grand Canyon on 25 September 2018. Picture: screengrab via youtube.com
3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES - Actor Will Smith took a bungee jump into the Grand Canyon on Tuesday to mark his 50th birthday and raise money for a global education campaign.

The Men in Black star leapt from a helicopter and bounced head first between the steep sides of a gorge at the Grand Canyon in Arizona in a jump streamed live on YouTube.

WATCH: Will Smith bungee jumps out of a helicopter

“This is gorgeous, beautiful,” Smith said as he swung upside down on the end of the bungee cord.

After landing back on solid ground the actor called the experience exhilarating.

“Nothing will ever be scarier than that. It goes from complete absolute terror to the most magnificent bliss you’ve ever felt,” he added.

Smith was raising funds for the charity Education Cannot Wait, which provides education to children around the world during conflicts, crises and natural disasters.

