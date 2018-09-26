'We have animals that prey on young children and women in this country'

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has responded to the rape of a minor that took place on Saturday at a popular eatery in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on parents to be extra vigilant with their young children in public spaces.

She’s responding to the alleged rape of a minor that took place on Saturday allegedly at the hands of a 20-year-old man at a popular eatery in Pretoria on Saturday.

The suspect is due back in court next month after his case was postponed at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday for further investigation.

He is expected to launch a formal bail application then.

Nkosi-Malobane says it’s imperative that parents know the whereabouts their children.

“[May] I plead with our communities, particularly parents, let’s make sure that our children don’t disappear in our view for more than five minutes because we have animals that prey on young children and women in this country.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)