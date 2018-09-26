Video of Pogba & Mourinho squaring off goes viral
Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho are seen starring each other down while exchanging verbals during United’s training.
JOHANNESBURG - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s rocky relationship with star French midfielder Paul Pogba reached a new climax on Wednesday, when the pair appeared - in a video from English broadcasting company Sky Sports - to be starring each other down.
Mourinho has been openly critical of his star midfielder in recent times saying that his work rate isn’t up to standard.
JUST IN! 😳— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 26, 2018
Frosty footage just in from @ManUtd's training session between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho… ❄️
What has been said between the pair this morning? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nRiTEgDJlH
