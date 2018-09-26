Video of Pogba & Mourinho squaring off goes viral

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho are seen starring each other down while exchanging verbals during United’s training.

JOHANNESBURG - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s rocky relationship with star French midfielder Paul Pogba reached a new climax on Wednesday, when the pair appeared - in a video from English broadcasting company Sky Sports - to be starring each other down.

Mourinho has been openly critical of his star midfielder in recent times saying that his work rate isn’t up to standard.

Pogba and Mourinho are seen starring each other down while exchanging verbals during United’s training.