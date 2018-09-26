Popular Topics
Vandalism, attacks leave Metrorail limping with 42 train sets in WC

The rail operator says in order for the rail network to operate efficiently it needs 88 train sets.

FILE: A Metrorail train on fire at the Koeberg station in Cape Town on 21 August 2018. Picture: One Second Traffic Alerts
FILE: A Metrorail train on fire at the Koeberg station in Cape Town on 21 August 2018. Picture: One Second Traffic Alerts
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail is now down to 42 train sets in the Western Cape following the blaze near Paarl over the weekend.

The latest incident occurred on Friday when a train was set alight. The rail operator says in order for the rail network to operate efficiently it needs 88 train sets.

In the latest train fire, five carriages were destroyed between Dal Josafat and Huguenot. This leaves Metrorail with 42 trains, commuting over 300,000 people in the province.

Since January, there have been eight train fires in the Western Cape.

Due to the ongoing commuter and infrastructure attacks and delays, activist group Unite Behind has asked the rail agency to extend monthly tickets for September to October until performances of the trains improve.

It has also called on the Minister of Transport to declare commuter rail a national disaster.

“The shortage of the trains, the problems with the trains that people don’t manage to use the tickets. The point is it’s not the commuters’ fault when there is no train, it’s a Prasa fault.”

Prasa's Nana Zenani says the rail agency is unable to do so as it is already a victim of vandalism and crime, which has an effect on performance and the availability of trains to run the service.

“The financial implications, especially if we are to provide additional security, the replacement of the burnt trains and damaged cables is now added personnel on security.”

The minister of transport will host an imbizo in Cape Town this weekend.

