UN must transform itself to be more effective, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked the body for convening the summit but acknowledged there is still much to do to live up to the spirit of Madiba.
NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the United Nations needs to transform itself in order to achieve the commitments adopted at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.
Speaking at the general debate of the UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders in New York on Tuesday, Ramaphosa thanked the body for convening the summit but acknowledged there is still much to do to live up to the spirit of Madiba.
Ramaphosa applauded the political declaration that was taken at Monday’s Nelson Mandela Summit, which recognises the Nelson Mandela decade of peace, from 2019, reflecting a new commitment to ending conflict and war.
“We must accept our shared responsibility and using the outcomes of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit to empower the United Nations to be a more effective instrument for mediation, peacekeeping and post-conflict reconstruction.”
Ramaphosa urged support for Palestinians and sovereignty for the people of Western Sahara.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela refuses to hand over devices as part of DA probe into leak
-
City of Joburg wants to name more buildings, streets after Mama Winnie
-
State capture inquiry: 'Jacob Zuma didn't believe he'd be implicated'
-
DA launches investigation after leaking of confidential information
-
Madikizela: I didn’t leak Maimane’s intention to stand as WC premier candidate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.