UN must transform itself to be more effective, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked the body for convening the summit but acknowledged there is still much to do to live up to the spirit of Madiba.

NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the United Nations needs to transform itself in order to achieve the commitments adopted at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.

Speaking at the general debate of the UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders in New York on Tuesday, Ramaphosa thanked the body for convening the summit but acknowledged there is still much to do to live up to the spirit of Madiba.

Ramaphosa applauded the political declaration that was taken at Monday’s Nelson Mandela Summit, which recognises the Nelson Mandela decade of peace, from 2019, reflecting a new commitment to ending conflict and war.

“We must accept our shared responsibility and using the outcomes of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit to empower the United Nations to be a more effective instrument for mediation, peacekeeping and post-conflict reconstruction.”

Ramaphosa urged support for Palestinians and sovereignty for the people of Western Sahara.

