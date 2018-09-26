UCT moves up global rankings to retain Africa's top university spot

UCT moved from being placed 171st last year to 156th position this year. This is according to the latest 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT) is still Africa's top university.

This is according to the latest 2019 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

UCT moved from being placed 171st last year to 156th position this year. THE uses five criteria to rank universities: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

UCT improved in four of the five criteria, scoring as follows:

Teaching: 31.7, up from 30.5

Research: 41.5, up from 36.2

Citation: 87.2, up from 87.0

International outlook: 82.4, up from 81.1

Industry income: 87.6, down from 88.5

UCT’s scores in all five categories are above the median scores for all universities and although the international outlook category score improved, the university was ranked 138th worldwide (down 12 places from the previous position).

UCT's executive director of communication and marketing Gerda Kruger said: “We are pleased to note that UCT has made such a significant leap on the latest THE rankings. The notably improved score in the research area confirms UCT as a research-intensive institution whose cutting-edge research makes a distinctive contribution to both the local and global knowledge pools and produces solutions to challenges facing our continent and our world.

“The university also has improved the score in teaching, which is in line with our goal to broaden students’ academic perspective and cultivate more critical citizens through the renewal of our approach to teaching and learning and the pioneering of new methods. The improved score on international outlook underscores UCT as a destination of choice for international students.”