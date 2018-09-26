Trial of CT man who allegedly murdered drug addict son to get underway
Sedick Abrahams’ case is being heard at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court. He was arrested early this year.
CAPE TOWN - The trial of a Mitchells Plain man accused of murdering his drug-addicted son is expected to get underway on Wednesday morning.
Abrahams, aged 62, is accused of stabbing to death his tik addict son, Clinton Abrahams, at their Tafelsig home in January.
The grandfather has been charged with murder.
The 28-year-old deceased had apparently threatened Abrahams with a knife and was stabbed while his father tried to wrestle the knife from him.
At a court appearance earlier this year, the accused's wife, Myrtle Abrahams, told Eyewitness News that everybody loved Clinton, but inside he terrorised his family while under the influence of drugs.
