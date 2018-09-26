Trial of CT man accused of killing drug addict son postponed
Sedick Abrahams appeared briefly in the local regional court on Wednesday where his case was postponed to next month.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain man who killed his drug addict son says he’s leaving his fate in the hands of a higher power.
Abrahams is accused of the murder of his Clinton Abrahams who was 28 when he died during a fight with his father at home in January.
The grandfather charged with murder says he feels alright and has faith that everything will work out for the best.
Abrahams stabbed to death his tik-addict son at their Tafelsig home in January.
The 28-year-old deceased had apparently threatened his father with a knife and was stabbed while the 62-year-old tried to wrestle the knife from him.
Relatives say the deceased terrorised his family for at least 13 years while under the influence of drugs.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
