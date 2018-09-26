Tens of thousands at Jerusalem's Western Wall for priestly blessing
The ceremony is held during the Jewish holidays of Passover and Sukkot, the latter of which is being celebrated this week.
JERUSALEM - Tens of thousands of worshippers packed Jerusalem’s Western Wall plaza on Wednesday to receive a blessing from members of Judaism’s priestly caste.
Holding prayers shawls above their heads and covering their faces, the priests, known as “Kohanim” in Hebrew, began chanting the blessing, which begins: “The Lord bless you and keep you”.
The ceremony is held during the Jewish holidays of Passover and Sukkot, the latter of which is being celebrated this week.
The Kohanim on Wednesday included the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.
“It’s my opportunity to bless the people of Israel,” Friedman, an Orthodox Jew, told reporters.
According to Jewish tradition, Kohanim are descendants of Aaron, Moses’s brother, whose offspring served as priests in the biblical temples of Jerusalem. Many Jews with surnames such as Cohen, Kahan and Katz are Kohanim.
The Western Wall is a remnant of the compound of the Second Temple that was destroyed in 70 AD. It stands today beneath a religious plaza known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.
Popular in World
-
'Land issue has been a wound in the hearts of South Africans'
-
[WATCH] A South African exclusive: Mercedes Benz AMG GT 4 door
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
Iran says Trump should stop interfering in Middle East if he wants cheap oil
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
UN must transform itself to be more effective, says Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.