Still no arrests following CT train arson attacks

Metrorail has estimated the damage caused by train fires in Cape Town in 2018 amounts to R93 million.

FILE: A train was set alight at Steenberg Railway Station on 18 June 2018. Picture: Supplied by CoCT fire & rescue services.
FILE: A train was set alight at Steenberg Railway Station on 18 June 2018. Picture: Supplied by CoCT fire & rescue services.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Investigations into a string of arson attacks on Metrorail trains in Cape Town are still underway with no arrests yet.

In the latest incident, five carriages were set alight between Dal Josafat and Huguenot stations in Paarl on Friday.

Metrorail has estimated the damage caused by train fires in Cape Town in 2018 amounts to R93 million.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Zino Mihi says there are no new developments in the probe into the attacks.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Blade Nzimade will be holding an imbizo in Cape Town on Saturday, looking at challenges surrounding the public transport network, including the train woes.

But lobby group #UniteBehind’s Lumkile Sizila says an imbizo is not enough to fix the rail network.

“People are buying tickets but they’re not getting the right service.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

