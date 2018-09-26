Still no arrests following CT train arson attacks

Metrorail has estimated the damage caused by train fires in Cape Town in 2018 amounts to R93 million.

CAPE TOWN - Investigations into a string of arson attacks on Metrorail trains in Cape Town are still underway with no arrests yet.

In the latest incident, five carriages were set alight between Dal Josafat and Huguenot stations in Paarl on Friday.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Zino Mihi says there are no new developments in the probe into the attacks.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Blade Nzimade will be holding an imbizo in Cape Town on Saturday, looking at challenges surrounding the public transport network, including the train woes.

But lobby group #UniteBehind’s Lumkile Sizila says an imbizo is not enough to fix the rail network.

“People are buying tickets but they’re not getting the right service.”

