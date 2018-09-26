Son of ex-Angolan president detained in graft probe - ANGOP news agency

José Filomeno dos Santos is the highest-profile figure to be held in custody since President Joao Lourenco succeeded former leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos a year ago vowing to tackle widespread corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The son of Angola’s ex-president has been detained in connection with an investigation into corruption and other crimes, the official ANGOP news agency said on Tuesday.

José Filomeno dos Santos is the highest-profile figure to be held in custody since President Joao Lourenco succeeded former leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos a year ago, vowing to tackle widespread corruption.

ANGOP said he had been arrested for “being part of a criminal association, irregular acceptance of advantages, fraud, embezzlement and corruption, among others.”

In March, the younger Dos Santos, the former head of Angola’s $5 billion sovereign wealth fund, was charged with fraud relating to a $500 million transaction out of an account belonging to the central bank.

Reuters was unable to contact Dos Santos after the March charges were laid.