Son of ex-Angolan president detained in graft probe - ANGOP news agency
José Filomeno dos Santos is the highest-profile figure to be held in custody since President Joao Lourenco succeeded former leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos a year ago vowing to tackle widespread corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - The son of Angola’s ex-president has been detained in connection with an investigation into corruption and other crimes, the official ANGOP news agency said on Tuesday.
José Filomeno dos Santos is the highest-profile figure to be held in custody since President Joao Lourenco succeeded former leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos a year ago, vowing to tackle widespread corruption.
ANGOP said he had been arrested for “being part of a criminal association, irregular acceptance of advantages, fraud, embezzlement and corruption, among others.”
In March, the younger Dos Santos, the former head of Angola’s $5 billion sovereign wealth fund, was charged with fraud relating to a $500 million transaction out of an account belonging to the central bank.
Reuters was unable to contact Dos Santos after the March charges were laid.
Popular in Africa
-
Dirco urges South Africans to be cautious when travelling abroad
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
Zim school deputy headmaster faces outrage after announcing he's gay
-
At least 12 dead in Mali attack near Nigeria: sources
-
Chamisa says he hasn't been contacted by Mnangagwa about parly position
-
SA man among three kidnapped in Burkina Faso
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.