Second day of inquiry into Vaal River pollution wraps up

The commission received complaints from residents around Emfuleni warning that vast amounts of raw sewage are constantly being pumped into the river.

Raw sewage at a settlement in Boipatong in the Vaal area. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Raw sewage at a settlement in Boipatong in the Vaal area. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has wrapped up the second day of an inquiry into the contamination of the Vaal River after the Emfuleni Municipality was given a chance to explain how the crisis was able to reach such dire levels.

The commission received complaints from residents around Emfuleni warning that vast amounts of raw sewage are constantly being pumped into the river.

The municipality told the inquiry that it's aware of the water issues that residents are experiencing but inadequate infrastructure is preventing Emfuleni from tackling the problems head-on.

The commission's Phillip Molokoa says: “The infrastructure has not been serviced, maintained or upgrade and unfortunately, things have now caught up with us.”

WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

