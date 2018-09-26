Second day of inquiry into Vaal River pollution wraps up
The commission received complaints from residents around Emfuleni warning that vast amounts of raw sewage are constantly being pumped into the river.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has wrapped up the second day of an inquiry into the contamination of the Vaal River after the Emfuleni Municipality was given a chance to explain how the crisis was able to reach such dire levels.
The commission received complaints from residents around Emfuleni warning that vast amounts of raw sewage are constantly being pumped into the river.
The municipality told the inquiry that it's aware of the water issues that residents are experiencing but inadequate infrastructure is preventing Emfuleni from tackling the problems head-on.
The commission's Phillip Molokoa says: “The infrastructure has not been serviced, maintained or upgrade and unfortunately, things have now caught up with us.”
WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane probing corruption allegations against Zweli Mkhize
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
-
Senior Sars official accused of leaking whistleblower identities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.