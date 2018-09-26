Saunders fined over drugs-for-sex video on Twitter

-
Pope defends China deal on bishopsWorld
-
Macron at UN rebukes Trump's 'law of the strongest'World
-
Donald Trump & Iran’s Rouhani exchange threatsWorld
-
Soweto trio arrested for allegedly killing their oldest brotherLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand on the ropes as stimulus package disappoints; stocks fallBusiness
-
Driver in Limpopo deadly bus crash denied bailLocal
Popular Topics
-
Soweto trio arrested for allegedly killing their oldest brotherLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand on the ropes as stimulus package disappoints; stocks fallBusiness
-
Driver in Limpopo deadly bus crash denied bailLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Honour us before we die' - Felicia Mabuza-SuttleLifestyle
-
Mixed reactions over Gigaba’s new 'simplified' visa regulationsLocal
-
Time it has taken to honour Mama Winnie with Freedom of City award questionedLocal
Popular Topics
-
Saunders fined over drugs-for-sex video on TwitterSport
-
Van Dijk faces fitness test ahead of Chelsea clashSport
-
Barca coach Valverde says Messi the best despite Modric awardSport
-
Koch: Competition for places is good for the BoksSport
-
SABC cracks broadcast rights nod for CSA’s T20 LeagueSport
-
Amla, Du Plessis ruled out of Zim ODI seriesSport
Popular Topics
-
Hugh Jackman's 50th birthday celebrationsLifestyle
-
Susan Boyle to take part in 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'Lifestyle
-
Rosario Dawson bans daughter from social mediaLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 'Honour us before we die' - Felicia Mabuza-SuttleLifestyle
-
US actor Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prisonWorld
-
Ben Affleck staying longer in rehab to get betterLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Joy of Jazz: Share the Jazz activation at Fourways Farmers' marketLifestyle
-
Judge to sentence Bill Cosby for sexual assault, capping his downfallLifestyle
-
'Sew The Winter To My Skin' selected as SA's Oscar nomination submissionLifestyle
-
DA launches investigation after leaking of confidential informationPolitics
-
Madikizela: I didn’t leak Maimane’s intention to stand as WC premier candidatePolitics
-
Mohale praises Ramaphosa’s stimulus packageBusiness
-
Greenpeace Africa hoping for a successor as ‘competent’ as MolewaLocal
-
Survey: No party holds outright majority in Gauteng ahead of 2019 pollsPolitics
-
Molewa hailed as struggle hero, champion of workers' rightsLocal
-
[OPINION] SA frees cannabis from colonial and apartheid pastOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why do so many people fall for fake profiles online?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Empowering women at centre of controlling population growth in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPEN LETTER] Dear Kessie Nair, racism is not an illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] The private use of marijuana legalised. Why it’s a good thingOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Turning and turning: tackling symbols of black painOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
SABC to cut down 2019 election coverage cost to R30mBusiness
-
Fitch says Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan unlikely to boost growth muchBusiness
-
'Retrenching SABC workers not sole focus of efforts to cut costs'Local
-
Instagram departures hit Facebook sharesBusiness
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hearsBusiness
-
Nugent commission grills Bain’s Stuart Min over reports, Massone meetingsBusiness
Video
Audio
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
Saunders fined over drugs-for-sex video on Twitter
Boxer Billy Joe Saunders later deleted the video from Twitter and tweeted an apology, describing his actions as ‘banter when wrong’.
BENGALURU - Boxer Billy Joe Saunders has been fined 100,000 pounds by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) for posting a video on social media in which he offered a woman 150 pounds worth of drugs to perform a sex act on another person.
The 29-year-old British WBO middleweight champion later deleted the video from Twitter and tweeted an apology, describing his actions as "banter when wrong". here Nottinghamshire police are investigating the incident, according to reports.
Apologise to everybody who’s took offence totally in the wrong ‘ can’t do anything But be sorry ‘ banter when wrong ‘ Apologies once again— billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) September 18, 2018
"Billy Joe Saunders appeared before the stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control today under a misconduct charge following his recent behaviour shown on social media," the BBBC said in a statement here on Tuesday.
“The stewards have found Mr Saunders guilty of bringing the sport of boxing into disrepute and have fined him the sum of 100,000 pounds and issued a severe reprimand as to his future conduct.”
BBBC said the money would go to their charity to help former boxers and license holders who have fallen on hard times.
Saunders, who is unbeaten in 26 bouts, is scheduled to defend his title against American Demetrius Andrade in Boston on 20 October.
Popular in Sport
-
United knocked out of League Cup by Derby on penalties22 minutes ago
-
Barca coach Valverde says Messi the best despite Modric award9 hours ago
-
Van Dijk faces fitness test ahead of Chelsea clash9 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] Banyana Banyana - Goal Achievers!one day ago
-
SABC cracks broadcast rights nod for CSA’s T20 League13 hours ago
-
Koch: Competition for places is good for the Boks9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.