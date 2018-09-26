Popular Topics
Saunders fined over drugs-for-sex video on Twitter

Boxer Billy Joe Saunders later deleted the video from Twitter and tweeted an apology, describing his actions as ‘banter when wrong’.

Boxer Billy Joe Saunders. Picture: @saundersbillyjoe/Instagram.
Boxer Billy Joe Saunders. Picture: @saundersbillyjoe/Instagram.
41 minutes ago

BENGALURU - Boxer Billy Joe Saunders has been fined 100,000 pounds by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) for posting a video on social media in which he offered a woman 150 pounds worth of drugs to perform a sex act on another person.

The 29-year-old British WBO middleweight champion later deleted the video from Twitter and tweeted an apology, describing his actions as "banter when wrong". here Nottinghamshire police are investigating the incident, according to reports.

"Billy Joe Saunders appeared before the stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control today under a misconduct charge following his recent behaviour shown on social media," the BBBC said in a statement here on Tuesday.

“The stewards have found Mr Saunders guilty of bringing the sport of boxing into disrepute and have fined him the sum of 100,000 pounds and issued a severe reprimand as to his future conduct.”

BBBC said the money would go to their charity to help former boxers and license holders who have fallen on hard times.

Saunders, who is unbeaten in 26 bouts, is scheduled to defend his title against American Demetrius Andrade in Boston on 20 October.

