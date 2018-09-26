Sascoc and Reddy to continue battle at CCMA

Former CEO of Sascoc, Tubby Reddy, told EWN SPORT that his dismissal from the Olympic body was an orchestrated effort by president Gideon Sam and Desiree Vardhan.

CAPE TOWN - Former CEO of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) Tubby Reddy told EWN SPORT that his dismissal from the Olympic body was an orchestrated effort by president Gideon Sam and Desiree Vardhan.

Sascoc delivered a letter to Reddy in January, officially confirming that he had been sacked with immediate effect because of sexual harassment charges brought forward by Sascoc employee Vardhan. However, Reddy has reiterated he feels that the entire process was flawed from the outset.

“It’s unfair, untrue, fabricated, orchestrated... I can go on. I can prove and show that I'm not guilty of any of the issues, especially the sexual harassment. It's something that was cooked up between the president of Sascoc and the manager in charge of coaching education, one Gideon Sam and one Desiree Vardhan.”

The relationship between Sam and Reddy was strained for many years according to Reddy.

“He was the president and I was the CEO. I'm supposed to function according to the policies of the organisation, which I did. He and I had many clashes, there were many mediators that tried to help the process along but eventually, the orchestration (sexual harassment claims) took place and when people hear sexual harassment, it takes a different connotation and sadly I have to prove this is all lies.”

Reddy believes the reason behind the coordinated effort to oust him boiled down to his reluctance to sign off on deals which would have potentially seen Sam and Vardhan cash in on the coaching industry.

“In order to set up a coaching empire, Sam and Vardhan had their eyes on the coaching industry in the country which could make lots of money. It depends on whose hands this is controlled by. There is one signature (they) required and that's mine. I don't sign any documents, just by the way.”

After a prolonged disciplinary process that cost R3 million, Reddy was sacked, although he did not tell his side of the story because of alleged health issues.

Reddy also confirmed to EWN SPORT that he has taken his case to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) citing “unfair dismissal”, the case will be heard from the 15th to 17th of October this year.

“I have a strong case in that when the disciplinary inquiry took place, I presented them with a medical certificate which they ignored and went ahead with the case in my absence. So no one's got my side of the story as yet.”