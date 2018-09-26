Sars restructuring crippled anti-corruption unit, commission hears
The witness says the anti-corruption unit she led was graded as the best in the government, yet its structure and reporting lines were changed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard how the restructuring under suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane crippled the revenue service’s ability to investigate internal fraud and corruption.
Moyane appointed consultancy firm Bain and Company to restructure the organisation soon after his appointment in September 2014.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent issued a directive on Wednesday that the first witness may not be identified or filmed because of the sensitive nature of work she does related to corruption within Sars.
The witness says the anti-corruption unit she led was graded as the best in the government, yet its structure and reporting lines were changed.
“What’s remarkable for me was that a structure that had been accessed as having high to excellent anti-corruption capability, a year ago, is now said to require re-alignment and needs to improve its capacity and efficiency.”
She says the move severely hampered their ability to function.
“We moved from investigating the syndicated crime to investigating small sick leave notes, fraud, kilometre claims; that was the one impact. The other was the number of reporting of cases dropped."
WATCH: Senior Sars officials give evidence at Nugent inquiry
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Sars, Gartner hid relationship with Moyane-linked company, Nugent inquiry told
-
[WATCH LIVE] Senior Sars officials give evidence at Nugent inquiry
-
Capitec Bank H1 profit surges on upbeat client growth
-
[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak
-
Moyane 'failed to report' irregular expenditure, Nugent inquiry hears
-
After financial woes, Cango Caves makes R1m profit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.