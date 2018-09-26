Popular Topics
Sars, Gartner hid relationship with Moyane-linked company, Nugent inquiry told

Treasury’s Solly Tshitangano says they have no records of a business link between Gartner and Rangewave.

A screengrab of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Sars on 25 September 2018.
A screengrab of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Sars on 25 September 2018.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard that neither the South African Revenue Service (Sars) nor private company Gartner disclosed that it had sub-contracted work to a company with links to suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

This was the evidence of a Treasury supply chain management compliance official who testified at the public hearings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Daily Maverick’s investigation unit Scorpio revealed on Tuesday that Gartner allegedly signed off 40% of a R200 million contract to a company called Rangewave Consulting, where businessman Patrick Monyeki was a director until recently.

Moyane has conceded in Parliament that Monyeki is his friend but denies any involvement in criminality.

Treasury’s Solly Tshitangano says they have no records of a business link between Gartner and Rangewave.

“Rangewave Consulting is not mentioned in the documentation because we asked them about any sub-contracting and they never responded to our letter.”

Tshitangano added that the legislation requires parties to declare conflicts of interest.

“If Monyeki, for example, was a friend of the commissioner, in the [standard bidding document] SBD form, he would’ve declared that relationship.”

Senior Sars officials are expected to testify on Tuesday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

