Sars, Gartner hid relationship with Moyane-linked company, Nugent inquiry told
Treasury’s Solly Tshitangano says they have no records of a business link between Gartner and Rangewave.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard that neither the South African Revenue Service (Sars) nor private company Gartner disclosed that it had sub-contracted work to a company with links to suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.
This was the evidence of a Treasury supply chain management compliance official who testified at the public hearings in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Daily Maverick’s investigation unit Scorpio revealed on Tuesday that Gartner allegedly signed off 40% of a R200 million contract to a company called Rangewave Consulting, where businessman Patrick Monyeki was a director until recently.
Moyane has conceded in Parliament that Monyeki is his friend but denies any involvement in criminality.
“Rangewave Consulting is not mentioned in the documentation because we asked them about any sub-contracting and they never responded to our letter.”
Tshitangano added that the legislation requires parties to declare conflicts of interest.
“If Monyeki, for example, was a friend of the commissioner, in the [standard bidding document] SBD form, he would’ve declared that relationship.”
Senior Sars officials are expected to testify on Tuesday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
