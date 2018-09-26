SAPS detectives to receive special training abroad

The Gauteng Community Safety Department says two detectives from each police station in the country will travel abroad, where they'll be equipped with new skills.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department has announced it's sending South African detectives abroad for specialist training to deal with serious crimes like murder and rape.

MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said says two detectives from each police station from the country will travel abroad, where they'll be equipped with new skills.

“We are now going to invest in two detectives per station and one constable that are going on training. I won’t disclose which country they will be trained in as specialists in terms of dealing with murder and robbery.”

This decision was taken by the department in the wake of the latest grim crime statistics released in Parliament.

