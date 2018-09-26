SAHRC wants investigation into police action in Bonteheuwel

Thirteen people were arrested for public violence in the suburb on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for an investigation to be launched into the actions of police during an anti-crime protest in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

Disgruntled residents forced the closure of several roads, demanding that authorities step up efforts to curb violence and gang-related crimes.

Unemployment and poverty eradication were among the issues community members felt lawmakers should prioritise.

Police used force to disperse protesters. Stun grenades were lobbed, and a water cannon was also used.

Western Cape SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen was at the gathering: “The treatment meted out by the SA Police Service members on Tuesday is completely unacceptable and must be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. We will also be encouraging the people to lay charges.”

Similar demonstrations occurred in other gang-infested communities, including Hanover Park and Kensington.

The most recent crime figures show the Western Cape had the highest number of gang killings with 808 murders recorded over the last financial year.

At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele will be visiting Bonteheuwel on Wednesday following the protests.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)