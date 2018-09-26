SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
Sentiments by the former president highlight his concern that the ANC is abandoning its historical values on non-racialism whilst advancing land expropriation without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says comments made by former President Thabo Mbeki on the land question are important and should be investigated.
The SACP says while dealing with the land question, it should be determined that all inequalities are eliminated.
A 30-page document, titled What Then About Land Expropriation Without Compensation?, from the Thabo Mbeki Foundation was leaked recently.
Sentiments by the former president highlight his concern that the African National Congress is abandoning its historical values on non-racialism whilst advancing land expropriation without compensation.
SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo says it’s crucial that on questions of transformation, all sectors are guided by the Freedom Charter.
“It is crucial that the issue is addressed, but it must be done so in a non-racial and non-sexist manner with the objective of ending inequality on land ownership and land use.”
Parliament is expected to give a recommendation on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
READ: Thabo Mbeki comments on land reform
TMF-NDR by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
