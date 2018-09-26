Popular Topics
SABC to cut jobs across the board, Parly committee told

The SABC’s wage bill soared under the tenure of disgraced former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and now stands at R3.1 billion, nearly 43% of operating expenditure.

FILE: The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Tshepo Lesole/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Looming retrenchments at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will see job cuts across the board, affecting management positions as well as lower levels, Parliament's been told.

The SABC’s wage bill soared under the tenure of disgraced former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and now stands at R3.1 billion, nearly 43% of operating expenditure.

The new SABC board and top management spelled out their plans to dig the public broadcaster out of its financial hole to Parliament’s communications committee on Tuesday.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe says that of the broadcaster’s more than 3,400 employees, nearly 500 are managers, whose salaries account for R540 million of the SABC’s more than R3 billion wage bill.

Mxakwe told MPs the reasons for the bloated wage structure. “This was as a result of irregular salary increases to numerous employees, where we saw these employees being promoted from an administrator to a manager within a short space in time. And secondly, a blatant disrespect for recruitment policies and processes.”

The SABC will continue talks with unions and staff as it battles to contain its ballooning wage bill.

Board member Jack Phahlane says the consultations, in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, are aimed at trying to avoid dismissals and retrenchments as far as possible.

Mxakwe says some of the promotions and appointments have already been reversed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA