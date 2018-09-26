Rapid Rail Police Unit reveals unconducive working conditions
Western Cape Rapid Rail Police Unit commander Brigadier Bonginkosi Solucotho revealed CCTV cameras on platforms have not been working since 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Broken CCTV cameras at train stations and empty fire extinguishers on trains are just a few of the challenges raised by the Rapid Rail Police Unit.
The police unit was briefing the Western Cape legislature standing committee on community safety on Wednesday.
The committee has heard there is no memorandum of agreement between the SAPS and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
It's raised concern, with committee members saying it means police are operating without much direction on the rail network.
Western Cape Rapid Rail Police unit commander Brigadier Bonginkosi Solucotho also revealed CCTV cameras on platforms have not been working since 2015. He says police have addressed this with Prasa.
Solucotho said they have been trying to get the railway company to install “basic technology” to help police officers do their job.
He has also revealed firefighting equipment is not readily available at all stations and on some trains, they have even found out the fire extinguisher on board empty.
Solucutho adds the unity faces many other challenges hampering officers' work, including overcrowding and private security not being given proper briefs.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
