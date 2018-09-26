Ramaphosa: Progress being made in SA despite economic challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the general debate of the UN General Assembly gathering in New York on Tuesday afternoon.

NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured world leaders that despite the country’s difficult economic challenges, progress is being made in South Africa.

Ramaphosa told the United Nations the land reform programme is an important part of South Africa’s economic transformation.

“Which is guarded by our Constitution and the rule of law as we seek ways to ensure that the land is shared amongst all who work it.”

He shared his vision for a peaceful and economically-strong African continent, mentioning the free trade agreement reached earlier in 2018.

“It will fundamentally transform African economies, giving rise to a new industrial age on the continent.”

Ramaphosa reiterated previous calls for the UN to reform, particularly the Security Council, which still doesn’t have permanent African representation, a long-held gripe.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)