Q2 employment down 0.7% quarter/quarter - Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG - Employment in South Africa’s non-agriculture sector inched 0.7% lower in the second quarter of 2018 to 9.7 million people compared with the previous three months, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Wednesday.
Stats SA says the total number of jobs reported in the second quarter showed a decrease of 69,000.
Job losses were reported in the community services industry, with 67,000 jobs shed, Stats SA said.
“These jobs were mainly casual work and were observed in the extra-budgetary account sub-sector that employed staff due to next year’s national election registration drive.”
The mining industry continued to shed jobs for the fourth consecutive quarter with 2,000 jobs lost in the second quarter of 2018, while the manufacturing industry lost 13,000 jobs.
#Employment decreased by— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 26, 2018
69 000 in June 2018 quarter compared to March 2018 quarter. The total number of persons employed in the formal non-agricultural sector of South Africa to 9 748 000 #StatsSA https://t.co/hscuVSoOJ6 pic.twitter.com/U6oglsNrQJ
