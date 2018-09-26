Protea Glen siblings arrested for allegedly killing older brother

It’s understood the altercation took place on Tuesday at the siblings’ home in Protea Glen.

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto police are investigating the death of a man who was allegedly killed by his three brothers during a heated argument.

The trio claimed their brother was drunk and began physically fighting with them, causing them to fight back by assaulting him with a wooden plank and stabbing him with a screwdriver.

“Police arrested three suspects, that’s three brothers, aged between 17 and 21, for the murder of their older brother. Two of the brothers are minors, and have been detained at a juvenile facility,” says police spokesperson Sergeant Vincent Mashiteng.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)