Protea Glen siblings arrested for allegedly killing older brother
It’s understood the altercation took place on Tuesday at the siblings’ home in Protea Glen.
JOHANNESBURG - Soweto police are investigating the death of a man who was allegedly killed by his three brothers during a heated argument.
The trio claimed their brother was drunk and began physically fighting with them, causing them to fight back by assaulting him with a wooden plank and stabbing him with a screwdriver.
“Police arrested three suspects, that’s three brothers, aged between 17 and 21, for the murder of their older brother. Two of the brothers are minors, and have been detained at a juvenile facility,” says police spokesperson Sergeant Vincent Mashiteng.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
