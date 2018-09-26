Popular Topics
Protea Glen siblings arrested for allegedly killing older brother

It’s understood the altercation took place on Tuesday at the siblings’ home in Protea Glen.

34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto police are investigating the death of a man who was allegedly killed by his three brothers during a heated argument.

It’s understood the altercation took place on Tuesday at the siblings’ home in Protea Glen.

The trio claimed their brother was drunk and began physically fighting with them, causing them to fight back by assaulting him with a wooden plank and stabbing him with a screwdriver.

“Police arrested three suspects, that’s three brothers, aged between 17 and 21, for the murder of their older brother. Two of the brothers are minors, and have been detained at a juvenile facility,” says police spokesperson Sergeant Vincent Mashiteng.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

