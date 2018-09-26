Pretoria restaurant ‘in contact’ with family of young rape survivor

A 20-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly raping a six-year-old in the restaurant’s bathroom on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Dros has confirmed that a child has been raped at its Watermeyer restaurant in Pretoria and is cooperating with police.

A 20-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old in the restaurant’s bathroom on Saturday.

He allegedly stalked the minor while in the play area, followed her to the restroom and dragged her to the men’s room where the crime took place.

Dros management says it is in contact with the family of the rape survivor and has offered their assistance if needed.

