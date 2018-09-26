Police officer suspended over Lennox Garane’s death at Parliament

The police officer has been suspended and will face a disciplinary hearing for failing to properly scan Lennox Garane’s bag when he entered Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have raised serious concerns about lax security and faulty metal detectors in the precinct.

This after senior manager Lennox Garane entered with a firearm and shot himself in his office two weeks ago.

The portfolio committees on police and public works held a special meeting on Wednesday where they were briefed by police and the department of public works.

A police officer has been suspended and will face a disciplinary hearing for failing to properly scan Garane’s bag when he entered Parliament.

But MPs say not enough is being done at the various access points.

Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said: “We do know and it has been determined before, that a firearm could be chucked over a wall anywhere around here, easy as that. If someone is on the premises, they can come and do immeasurable harm.”

Freedom Front Plus MP Pieter Groenewald says there’s a general lack of discipline from the police base at Parliament.

“If you walk around Parliament and go to the entrances of buildings, you get protectors with earphones listening on their phones.”

Parliament will now await its own investigation into the incident and the events that led to the Garane's incident

