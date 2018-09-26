Police committee to discuss safety after death of Parliament employee

Since Lennox Garane’s death questions have been raised about security at Parliament and how he was able to bring a gun onto the premises.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police will on Wednesday be meeting to discuss safety issues around the national legislature.

This follows the death of an employee two weeks ago who shot and killed himself in his office on the precinct.

Lennox Garane’s family say his death was triggered by more than just a dispute over his employment contract, and it's encouraging other employees who are being victimised to speak out.

Since Garane’s death questions have been raised about security at Parliament and how he was able to bring a gun onto the premises.

The SAPS are expected on Wednesday to brief the police portfolio committee on its roles and responsibilities at the legislature.

Garane’s family said there is more to his death than meets the eye.

His son Sthembiso said Parliament’s employees should not be fearful to speak out.

“My father left us names and documents and I don’t think he left those for no particular reason. He thought that maybe those documents that he left behind will take the matter further and that is what we’re trying to do. We are trying to get justice for him.”

Parliament says its inquiry will create an opportunity for those affected to present evidence and to help the institution prevent a repeat occurrence.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)