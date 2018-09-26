Parliament wants full brief from Gigaba on new visa rules
Committee chair Hlomani Chauke says the decision, announced by Gigaba on Tuesday, could enhance intra-Africa trade and tourism.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Home Affairs Committee wants a full briefing from Minister Malusi Gigaba on changes to contentious visa requirements for children travelling to South Africa.
Committee chairperson Hlomani Chauke says the decision, announced by Gigaba on Tuesday, could enhance intra-Africa trade and tourism.
Initially, Gigaba put in place regulations that stipulated that children entering the country with a single parent or guardian would need a raft of documents.
It was seen as a way to combat child trafficking and other serious offences, but amid criticism that it was too cumbersome a process, the minister had to implement reform.
Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom was critical of the initial visa rules. He says the process is now easier.
“Immigration officials will, in this case, have to undergo specific training so that they can pick up what we call reasonable grounds for suspicion and know what kinds of questions to ask.”
LISTEN: Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
