Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki

In the 30-page writing, former president Thabo Mbeki questions the ANC’s approach to land expropriation without compensation.

FILE: ANC veteran Pallo Jordan. Picture: AFP
FILE: ANC veteran Pallo Jordan. Picture: AFP
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Pallo Jordan has criticised a leaked document on land expropriation penned by former President Thabo Mbeki, saying the party has never suggested that white people should be discriminated against in the resolution of the land question.

In the 30-page writing, Mbeki questions the ANC’s approach to land expropriation without compensation, saying it’s not in line with the party’s founding principles of non-racialism.

The document says a resolution on the land matter should rather unite all South Africans.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday night, Jordan disagreed with Mbeki.

“At the end of the document, it doesn’t say whether the ANC should be interrogated about what has happened over the past 28 years. For 15 of those 28 years Mbeki was the head of government, maybe he should be interrogated.”

But political analyst Adam Habib disagrees, saying Mbeki raises important philosophical questions.

“I worry that the land question is too often managed on emotional grounds by too many people. If we are going to strategically resolve the land question, then we need a reflection that is deeper.”

LISTEN: Mbeki’s 30-page document weighs in on the land question

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA