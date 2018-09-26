NSPCA in court bid to halt lion bone exports

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

NSPCA in court bid to halt lion bone exports

The organisation says it is concerned about the welfare of lions that are slaughtered and used for trophy hunting and their bones taken for traditional medicines in Asian countries.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has lodged an urgent court interdict against the Environmental Affairs Department to suspend the authorisation of lion bone exporting.

The organisation says it is concerned about the welfare of lions that are slaughtered and used for trophy hunting and their bones taken for traditional medicines in Asian countries.

Earlier this year, the department gave the green light for the export of 1,500 lion bones per breeder.

However, the NSPCA says the department did not follow the proper procedure in deciding on the quota.

The organisation’s Karen Trendler said: “We want you to stop, to put a hold on the permits of that export until the situation has been looked at and the court agrees with us that there is there no conservation value and that there are serious animal cruelty issues.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA