NSPCA in court bid to halt lion bone exports
The organisation says it is concerned about the welfare of lions that are slaughtered and used for trophy hunting and their bones taken for traditional medicines in Asian countries.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has lodged an urgent court interdict against the Environmental Affairs Department to suspend the authorisation of lion bone exporting.
Earlier this year, the department gave the green light for the export of 1,500 lion bones per breeder.
However, the NSPCA says the department did not follow the proper procedure in deciding on the quota.
The organisation’s Karen Trendler said: “We want you to stop, to put a hold on the permits of that export until the situation has been looked at and the court agrees with us that there is there no conservation value and that there are serious animal cruelty issues.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
