Nigeria adopts softer tone on MTN
Nigeria appears to have taken a softer stance on Africa's leading mobile operator MTN, assuring stakeholders that a dispute over the repatriation of $8.13 billion in dividends will be 'resolved'.
ABUJA - Nigeria appears to have taken a softer stance on Africa's leading mobile operator MTN, assuring stakeholders that a dispute over the repatriation of $8.13 billion in dividends will be "resolved".
Talking to reporters in Abuja following a monetary policy committee meeting on Tuesday, Nigeria's central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said "we'll resolve the matter."
"Everyone will be happy," Emefiele was quoted as saying by Bloomberg News.
In August, Nigeria shocked South Africa's MTN and foreign investors when it ordered the telecoms giant to pay back $8.13 billion (6.96 billion euros) that it allegedly illegally took out of the country, and fined four banks involved in the transfer.
Days later, in early September, President Muhammadu Buhari's attorney general followed up with another $2 billion tax fine.
With the economy still fragile after a deep recession in 2016 and elections looming early next year, many private sector players in Nigeria believe the move could dent investor sentiment.
It is not the first time MTN has been sanctioned by the Nigerian authorities.
In 2015, MTN was fined $5.2 billion by Nigeria's telecoms regulator NCC for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM cards on its network.
The fine was later reduced to $1.7 billion after a series of negotiations with the Nigerian government.
Popular in Business
-
Sars restructuring crippled anti-corruption unit, commission hears
-
SA lost 69,000 jobs in second quarter
-
Sars, Gartner hid relationship with Moyane-linked company, Nugent inquiry told
-
[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak
-
Nissan blames latest improper tests on ‘low awareness’ of rules
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.