Moyane 'failed to report' irregular expenditure, Nugent inquiry hears
Treasury’s Solly Tshitangano says the accounting officer is required by law to report irregular expenditure when it is identified.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard how South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane allegedly failed to report irregular expenditure to Treasury and further condoned the irregular expenditure he had a hand in creating.
A Treasury supply chain management compliance official testified on Tuesday at the commission, which is sitting in Pretoria.
The hearings dealt with the Revenue Services' contracts with private firm Gartner for IT restructuring and modernisation.
Treasury’s Solly Tshitangano says the accounting officer is required by law to report irregular expenditure when it is identified, such as the case involving Gartner’s contract with Sars.
“[And] did they report it,” evidence leader Advocate Carol Steinberg asked.
Tshitangano responded: “I asked my team and Sars for evidence because we still haven’t received any document.”
He says Moyane condoned this irregular expenditure.
“The commissioner was also involved in the transaction, and you cannot condone what you also participate in [sic]. But before a condemnation, you must investigate to establish who caused these irregular expenditures, which was not done,” says Tshitangano.
The hearings continue on Wednesday with evidence from senior Sars officials.
