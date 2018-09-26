Moyane accused of undermining probes into illicit tobacco trade

Sars fraud investigator Yousuf Denath says he was suspended for 15 months as a result of trumped-up allegations made by a well-known tobacco trader.

PRETORIA - A senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) internal fraud investigator has accused suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane of driving a process to undermine investigations into the illicit tobacco trade as well internal corruption cases.

The details emerged at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry which is sitting this week in Pretoria.

Several officials have already testified about how consultancy firm Bain’s new operating model effectively crippled the revenue service’s ability to function optimally.

“The purpose was to target people who were investigating the cigarettes industry. I was being targeted because they needed to take over this post and control the investigation, this was Sars capture.”

He says the instructions came from the very top.

“It was driven by commissioner Tom Moyane and it was supported by the chief officers and by employee relations.”

Some of the officials accused of acting at Moyane’s behest are scheduled to testify on Thursday.

