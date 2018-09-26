Moyane accused of undermining probes into illicit tobacco trade

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Moyane accused of undermining probes into illicit tobacco trade

Sars fraud investigator Yousuf Denath says he was suspended for 15 months as a result of trumped-up allegations made by a well-known tobacco trader.

FILE: Suspended South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Suspended South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
10 minutes ago

PRETORIA - A senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) internal fraud investigator has accused suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane of driving a process to undermine investigations into the illicit tobacco trade as well internal corruption cases.

The details emerged at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry which is sitting this week in Pretoria.

Several officials have already testified about how consultancy firm Bain’s new operating model effectively crippled the revenue service’s ability to function optimally.

Sars fraud investigator Yousuf Denath says he was suspended for 15 months as a result of trumped-up allegations made by a well-known tobacco trader.

“The purpose was to target people who were investigating the cigarettes industry. I was being targeted because they needed to take over this post and control the investigation, this was Sars capture.”

He says the instructions came from the very top.

“It was driven by commissioner Tom Moyane and it was supported by the chief officers and by employee relations.”

Some of the officials accused of acting at Moyane’s behest are scheduled to testify on Thursday.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA