Mourinho strips Pogba of United vice-captaincy but says no row
Manchester United manager Jose had rested 25-year-old Pogba for Tuesday’s game along with several other players.
MANCHESTER - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday he had stripped France midfielder Paul Pogba of his vice-captain’s role at the club but denied there was a rift between the pair.
“The only truth is that I made the decision that Paul will not be a second (vice) captain anymore but no fallout, no problems at all,” Mourinho said after his team were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by second-tier Derby County.
Mourinho had rested 25-year-old Pogba for Tuesday’s game along with several other players.
The Portuguese declined to give a reason for his decision to take the United vice-captaincy away from the World Cup winner.
“The same person that decides Paul is not second captain anymore is exactly the same person that decides Paul was second captain — myself.
“I am the manager, I can make these decisions. No fallout, no problems at all just one decision that I don’t have to explain,” he said.
Pogba has been United’s stand-in captain for three games when regular skipper Antonio Valencia has been missing.
England wing-back Ashley Young was named captain for the Derby game at Old Trafford, which United lost 8-7 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw to exit in the third round.
Pogba was critical of United’s tactics in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanders, saying the team should be more attack-minded.
The midfielder moved to Old Trafford in 2016 from Juventus in a $114 million transfer deal and has been linked by the media with another big-money move, to Barcelona.
In August, Pogba said that he feared he would be fined if he spoke about his feelings at United.
Mourinho said United had paid the price against Derby for failing to take their chances during spells of dominance, having taken the lead in the third minute.
“It happened that we didn’t score when we could in the first half,” he said.
“We had situations to kill it, we didn’t and at halftime, I repeated basically the same words I repeated in the last match that their dressing room was for sure a dressing room with belief because the result was open and they were playing quite well.
“And we need to go and kill the game which we didn’t.”
Popular in Sport
-
United knocked out of League Cup by Derby on penalties
-
Saunders fined over drugs-for-sex video on Twitter
-
[CARTOON] Banyana Banyana - Goal Achievers!
-
Bacher denies Sascoc report states Sam is 'unfit to rule'
-
Van Dijk faces fitness test ahead of Chelsea clash
-
Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned world’s best
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.