Mkhwebane probing corruption allegations against Zweli Mkhize

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating allegations of corruption levelled against Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize in connection with a R210 million loan granted by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to fuel distribution company Afric Oil.

The inquiry springs from a complaint laid by the recently formed African Democratic Party, alleging that Mkhize unduly benefitted from the loan.

The Sunday Times in June implicated Mkhize in a multi-million kickback for helping arrange the loan

Mkhize denied the allegations as a “malicious fabrication”.

Mkhwebane has summoned the CEOs of Afric Oil and investment company Zonkizizwe to her offices next Thursday.

She wants them to give evidence and provide documents relating to corruption allegations against Mkhize.

This has been confirmed to Eyewitness News by her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.

Segalwe says Mkhwebane’s probe is based on the Sunday Times report in June about a lawyer’s letter on behalf of Zonkizizwe to Afric Oil, demanding payment of its share of an alleged R4,5 million kickback, which it says was never paid.

At the time, Mkhize denied facilitating any loan from the PIC for Afric Oil or any relationship with Zonkizizwe.

The PIC confirmed making the loan to Africa Oil but denied any knowledge of facilitation fees or Mkhize’s involvement.

