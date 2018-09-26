Mkhwebane probing corruption allegations against Zweli Mkhize
The inquiry springs from a complaint laid by the recently formed African Democratic Party, alleging that Zweli Mkhize unduly benefitted from a R210 million loan.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating allegations of corruption levelled against Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize in connection with a R210 million loan granted by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to fuel distribution company Afric Oil.
The inquiry springs from a complaint laid by the recently formed African Democratic Party, alleging that Mkhize unduly benefitted from the loan.
The Sunday Times in June implicated Mkhize in a multi-million kickback for helping arrange the loan
Mkhize denied the allegations as a “malicious fabrication”.
Mkhwebane has summoned the CEOs of Afric Oil and investment company Zonkizizwe to her offices next Thursday.
She wants them to give evidence and provide documents relating to corruption allegations against Mkhize.
This has been confirmed to Eyewitness News by her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.
Segalwe says Mkhwebane’s probe is based on the Sunday Times report in June about a lawyer’s letter on behalf of Zonkizizwe to Afric Oil, demanding payment of its share of an alleged R4,5 million kickback, which it says was never paid.
At the time, Mkhize denied facilitating any loan from the PIC for Afric Oil or any relationship with Zonkizizwe.
The PIC confirmed making the loan to Africa Oil but denied any knowledge of facilitation fees or Mkhize’s involvement.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Business
-
Moyane accused of undermining probes into illicit tobacco trade
-
SA lost 69,000 jobs in second quarter
-
Sars restructuring crippled anti-corruption unit, commission hears
-
Sars, Gartner hid relationship with Moyane-linked company, Nugent inquiry told
-
[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.