Maroleng: CSA T20 an opportunity for us to redeem ourselves

JOHANNESBURG - With the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) entering into a historic broadcast rights partnership for a lucrative T20 Domestic competition, SABC’s chief operations officer Chris Maroleng believes the venture will be a chance for redemption for the embattled national broadcaster.

The SABC will have exclusive broadcast rights for the new tournament that will run from the middle of November until the middle of December this year, which will see SABC 3 and Radio 2000 deliver the matches live.

The embattled SABC’s financial status has been under the microscope for some time now, but according to Maroleng, the tournament will mutually beneficial to both SABC and CSA.

“I am really excited about this new partnership between the SABC and CSA, as it gives the SABC an opportunity to demonstrate the value proposition of our sports brand within the SABC. It also gives us an opportunity to deliver a premium sport brand to our audiences, the people of South Africa.

“This is a crucial partnership in terms of our turnaround strategy because it presents us with an opportunity to derive commercial value from sports content and sports broadcasting rights. It is also an opportunity for us as the SABC to redeem ourselves.”

Though Maroleng didn’t divulge the financial nature of the rights deal with CSA, it is believed that the monetary value of it isn’t significant.

CSA will also hold a draft system for the players to determine who will represent the six teams that CSA will own.

The other finer details that include team names and sponsorship agreements will be announced at a later stage by CSA.