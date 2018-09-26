Man accused of kidnapping Lawley woman denied bail
Police are searching for his accomplice after the woman was kidnapped by two men earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Lawley in southern of Johannesburg has appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court where he was denied bail.
Her body was found at a mortuary in Carletonville last week.
The police's Vincent Mashiteng said: “According to the mother, she heard allegations that her daughter could be murdered. Police investigated and that is when they discovered that the woman was kidnapped by two men driving a white BMW.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
