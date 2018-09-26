Man accused of raping child (7) may face more charges
The man is currently in custody facing charges of rape, assault, grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that more charges may be added against the 20-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl.
The man is currently in custody facing charges of rape, assault, grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.
He appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where his case was postponed to October for further investigation.
The suspect allegedly stalked the six-year-old child at a playground at a Dros restaurant on Saturday and followed her to the ladies’ toilets.
It’s understood he covered her mouth and forced her into the men’s restroom, where he raped her.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says the minor is a key witness to the crime.
“It’s upon us, as the NPA, to take care of the child’s wellbeing and ensure that she receives sufficient support and help in order to get her mentally fit and ready to give testimony in court.”
[LISTEN] Rape suspect to remain in jail - NPA
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article stated that the victim is 6 years old. Police have since clarified that she is 7.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
-
Moyane 'failed to report' irregular expenditure, Nugent inquiry hears
-
Sars, Gartner hid relationship with Moyane-linked company, Nugent inquiry told
-
Gigaba’s visa changes 'confusing', says SA Tourism Services Association
-
Mixed reactions over Gigaba’s new 'simplified' visa regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.