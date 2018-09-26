Man (20) accused of raping child (6) may face more charges

The man is currently in custody facing charges of rape, assault, grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that more charges may be added against the 20-year-old man accused of raping a six-year-old girl.

The man is currently in custody facing charges of rape, assault, grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

He appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where his case was postponed to October for further investigation.

The suspect allegedly stalked the six-year-old child at a playground at a Dros outlet on Saturday and followed her to the ladies’ toilets.

It’s understood he covered her mouth and forced her into the men’s restroom, where he raped her.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says the minor is a key witness to the crime.

“It’s upon us, as the NPA, to take care of the child’s wellbeing and ensure that she receives sufficient support and help in order to get her mentally fit and ready to give testimony in court.”

[LISTEN] Rape suspect to remain in jail - NPA

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)