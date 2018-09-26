[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak

Radio 702 | Layton Beard, the spokesperson of Automobile Association of South Africa, speaks to Talk radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield about the looming petrol price increase in October.

JOHANNESBURG - Oil prices surged above $81 a barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 touched a four-year high, at $82.55 a barrel.

The government has faced a lot of opposition pressure to deal and to cede the oil and the fuel price.



The reality is, as the oil price goes up and the rand weakens, South Africa will pay more to import barrels of oil.

Motorists are in for a big petrol price shock come 3 October, unless there’s a miracle of some description.

Layton Beard, the spokesperson of Automobile Association of South Africa, speaks to Talk radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield about the looming petrol price increase in October.

“The outlook is bleak… If there’s an intervention it will be minimal. The gains that have been made with the rand are already being eradicated to an extent by the increases in the international petroleum prices, so while the increase may not be as significant as R1.15 I think at this stage we’re still looking at R1.00/litre,” Beard said.

For more information listen to the audio above.