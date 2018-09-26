Popular Topics
[LISTEN] CT taxi driver who helped epileptic child given R6,000 fine

| Jack Arthur Williams (40) was slapped with a R6,000 traffic fine and had his professional driving permit confiscated while trying to save the life of an epileptic child who had 10 epileptic fits during traffic.

CAPE TOWN - Jack Arthur Williams (40) was slapped with a R6,000 traffic fine and had his professional driving permit confiscated while trying to save the life of an epileptic child who had 10 epileptic fits during traffic.

Williams says the girl was at “death’s door” as he was rushing her and her mother to Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town, Richard Bosman, says the traffic officer who stopped Williams could've handled the matter differently.

"His PDP was returned to him on the same day, but what we are saying is that the officer could've dealt with it better. His advice could've been that I will escort you to the hospital, I will put the blue lights and the sirens on."

Listen to the audio above for more.

