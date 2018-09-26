[LISTEN] ANC's Pallo Jordan: Mbeki's land document unfortunate

CapeTalk | Former President Thabo Mbeki has questioned the ANC's stance on land expropriation without compensation.

CAPE TOWN - A leaked 30-page document on land expropriation by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation has been met with mixed reaction.

In the pamphlet, former President Thabo Mbeki questions the African National Congress (ANC) and its approach to the issue of land, saying it is not representative of its founding principles of non-racialism.

CapeTalk host Karima Brown spoke to University of the Witwatersrand vice-chancellor Adam Habib and ANC veteran Dr Pallo Jordan about the matter.

Jordan said: "I think this pamphlet is rather unfortunate because it has not enriched discourse on the matter at all. Perhaps it distances the Thabo Mbeki Foundation from the incumbent leadership of the ANC and even dares to suggest that the incumbent leadership of the ANC has adopted the PAC's position or best the EFF's position. I find this strange."

