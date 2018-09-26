Limpopo man handed 2 life sentences for repeatedly raping stepdaughter

He attacked the teenager on several occasions in 2016 and 2017 near Polokwane, resulting in the 18-year-old eventually falling pregnant.

JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo man has on Wednesday been sentenced to two life terms for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter.

Police say the criminal then drugged his victim to induce a miscarriage.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says: “Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the Mankweng cluster on the job well done.”