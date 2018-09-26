Limpopo man handed 2 life sentences for repeatedly raping stepdaughter

CRL Rights Commission disappointed by CoJ's failure to curb illegal initiations
He attacked the teenager on several occasions in 2016 and 2017 near Polokwane, resulting in the 18-year-old eventually falling pregnant.
JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo man has on Wednesday been sentenced to two life terms for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter.
Police say the criminal then drugged his victim to induce a miscarriage.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says: “Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the Mankweng cluster on the job well done.”
