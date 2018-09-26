'Land issue has been a wound in the hearts of South Africans'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told investors and world leaders the process around land reform has been consultative and South Africans have come forward wanting to be part of the solution.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Rampahosa has told leaders and investors in New York that the land issue has continued to be a wound in the hearts and minds of South Africans and it is now time to heal.
He says the process around land reform has been consultative and South Africans have come forward wanting to be part of the solution.
“The party that I lead felt that we had now reached a point where we needed to address it. It came up with a resolution at the conference that we should now move ahead with the land reform and in doing so, we should do it in a way whereas we expropriate land and make sure that it is available to the majority of the population, we should make sure that it does not harm the economy.”
He says people have been waiting for redress for far too long.
“In 1913, just a year after the African National Congress was formed, the land architecture was changed and delineated in a way where 87% of the land was given to less than just 8% of the population and 13% to the rest of the population.”
The president has also given an assurance that expropriation of land without compensation will be done in a responsible manner that harms neither the economy nor food security.
Ramaphosa is spending the day meeting with and speaking to investors in New York to drum up confidence in South Africa.
The president is in the city for the annual United Nations General Assembly and has been meeting with various state leaders and CEOs while on the trip.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Moyane accused of undermining probes into illicit tobacco trade
-
Police officer suspended over Lennox Garane’s death at Parliament
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
Pretoria restaurant ‘in contact’ with family of young rape survivor
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
'Girl (7) raped at Dros likely to need therapy for rest of her life'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.