#IndlulamithiProject: Have your say in what SA should look like by 2030
The Indlulamithi project is an attempt to address major challenges that impact on the living standards, safety, education and health of the nation.
CAPE TOWN - South Africans are being encouraged to get involved in a project to determine what they want the country to look like by 2030.
The Indlulamithi project is an attempt to address major challenges that impact on the living standards, safety, education and health of the nation.
Project leaders, speaking on the John Matham Show earlier on Wednesday, say it can't be left up to government alone to determine a future for the country.
The Indlulamithi project aims to encourage conversation and debate for a society that is socially integrated and focused on eradicating social and economic inequalities.
It has drawn together leaders from across various sectors to ignite the debate.
Together they have come up with three scenarios for what South Africa could look like in the next decade.
The scenarios are neither forecasts nor predictions but have been informed by months of research and interviews with citizens.
The project’s Beth Vale says for meaningful change to take place everyone must get involved.
“But we’ve also been quite deliberate to bring this project to the elite because that’s where a lot of the culpability lies for major social change in the country - big mining, big business, big government institutions.”
Project leaders say it's up to South Africans to decide what route the country should follow in the quest for change.
LISTEN: Indlulamithi Scenarios Project
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
