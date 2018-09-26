Icasa, Siyabonga Cwele settle broadband services tender court action
The settlement is part of the president's plan to open competition in the telecoms market in Africa’s most industrialised economy where high data rates are a barrier to economic growth.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and the Telecoms Minister Siyabonga Cwele have agreed to settle court action over a tender for high demand spectrum that’s curtailed the roll-out of broadband services.
The two parties have confirmed the move in a joint statement on Wednesday afternoon.
The settlement is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to open competition in the telecoms market in Africa’s most industrialised economy where high data rates are a barrier to economic growth.
Meanwhile, Moody's has become the second ratings agency to weigh in on the president's stimulus plan.
It has described the programme as "very small" and says it is likely to be limited.
Popular in Business
-
Moyane accused of undermining probes into illicit tobacco trade
-
Mkhwebane probing corruption allegations against Zweli Mkhize
-
SA lost 69,000 jobs in second quarter
-
Sars restructuring crippled anti-corruption unit, commission hears
-
Sars, Gartner hid relationship with Moyane-linked company, Nugent inquiry told
-
[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.