Icasa, Siyabonga Cwele settle broadband services tender court action

The settlement is part of the president's plan to open competition in the telecoms market in Africa’s most industrialised economy where high data rates are a barrier to economic growth.

FILE: Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and the Telecoms Minister Siyabonga Cwele have agreed to settle court action over a tender for high demand spectrum that’s curtailed the roll-out of broadband services.

The two parties have confirmed the move in a joint statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The settlement is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to open competition in the telecoms market in Africa’s most industrialised economy where high data rates are a barrier to economic growth.

Meanwhile, Moody's has become the second ratings agency to weigh in on the president's stimulus plan.

It has described the programme as "very small" and says it is likely to be limited.

